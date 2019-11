DesiDivine7 on June 1, 2017

I like it alot, they have quality products, plus the budtenders (Angie) are so helpful and knowledgeable, makes the whole experience more satisfying. I would like it if they had a better point system,or other incentives, other clubs got 10% off during certain hours,or fun things like wear tye dye shirts on Wednesday and get whatever off, be cool if you wore your cookies shirt and get something..... just suggestions. Love the Clinic 💚