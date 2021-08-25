Find a weed dispensary in Stockton, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in Stockton, CA for medical use and recreational use.
- Only dults age 21 or older with a valid identification card (such as a driver license) or medical marijuana card can buy weed in Stockton, CA.
- No, a medical marijuana card is not required to buy weed in Stockton, CA.
- To get a medical marijuana card in Stockton, California you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation and a patient identification code. This information alone will allow you to enter Stockton medical dispensaries, but you can also apply for a county issued medical marijuana card later if you wish.
- There are both medical and recreational dispensaries in Stockton, CA.
- There are 12 recreational dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com
- There are 12 medical dispensaries in Stockton, California according to Leafly.com
- Yes, you can order weed in Stockton, CA for pick-up at your local dispensary.