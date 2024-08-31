Conservatory Cannabis Co.
Logo for Conservatory Cannabis Co.
dispensary
Recreational

Conservatory Cannabis Co.

Egg Harbor Township, NJ
160.6 miles away
About this dispensary

Conservatory Cannabis Co.

A locally owned and passionately operated cannabis dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, NJ! We're conveniently located on Fire Road, which is only minutes from both Atlantic City Expressway and Garden State Parkway exits.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2516 Fire Road, Suite 2, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
License RE000868
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

1 Review of Conservatory Cannabis Co.

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
