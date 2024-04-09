Consider It Flowers is the only place my husband and I order from. Everyone is so nice, and the communication is always on point when it comes to delivery. The fact that you’re able to call, text, and track the delivery is amazing especially when you are a busy person. Also to add, this place became my absolute favorite when they put the point system in, you are able to save your points for discounts. I have always struggled with sleep, when I started the delta-8 products my sleep schedule improved without waking up to that groggy feeling you would get taking melatonin. We also love the delta-10 products when we need some energy to start the day. Lastly every order you get you get a small freebie, who can argue with that? It’s awesome.