Very nice shop! Best vibe in Maastricht, very friendly crew. Try their milkshakes (with banana)!
xMahdelx
on December 14, 2016
Amazing CoffeeShop!! Really nice to enjoy a Jay or 2!! Deffinitly one of the best shops in Maas
Stefkin
on February 27, 2016
The most (customer-)friendly "coffeeshop" in Maastricht, with a select but high-quality offering of strains and very reasonable prices. Even the € 6 "Bio" weed has enough potential to get you through the day.
LucasJoseph
on March 19, 2015
They have a nice and decent basement with good couches and 2 PlayStation 4 consoles. The vibe is relaxed and the staff is very kind. They don't offer a big variety of strains. But the ones they do offer are good quality and reasonable priced.
adri1522
on March 14, 2015
probably the best place to sit down and chill with a joint in the whole of maastricht. very friendly staff and great atmosphere. They might not have a crazy amount of weed but the ones they have are awesone. definitely would recommend
Anjerino
on March 12, 2015
Best shop in town, have tried every single shop in Maastricht. When you enter the Coolrunning, it looks kindoff boring and the same as any other coffeeshop, but when you go downstairs you enter a room full of couches, graffiti painted walls and lots of televisions. The service was nice, very friendly. Would recommend this coffeeshop to younger people.