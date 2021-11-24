Cosmic Debris Flower Shop is one of the friendliest, high-end marijuana dispensaries in Edmond, serving medical patients all over the north Oklahoma City and Edmond areas . In January 2021 we had a change of ownership and attitude. With the best Marijuana Strains in Metro area and at the best prices, we aim to be the choice Medical Dispensary in the area. We have CDB remedies that help with the symptoms from pain to anxiety. If you are looking for an Adult themed Cannabis Dispensaries in Edmond, then look no further! Cosmic Debris does not sell anything we wouldn't put our stamp on. Our cannabis strains will always be frosty, tasty, and smelling good.