Cox-Blythe Dispensary

BoonevilleMississippi
143 products

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

Other

About this dispensary

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
106 Ridgemont Villa, Ste B, Booneville, MS
Send a message
Call 6625961780
License DSPY000359
Cash acceptedStorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9:30am - 5:30pm
tuesday
9:30am - 5:30pm
wednesday
9:30am - 5:30pm
thursday
9:30am - 5:30pm
friday
9:30am - 5:30pm
saturday
10am - 3pm

Photos of Cox-Blythe Dispensary

1 Review of Cox-Blythe Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere