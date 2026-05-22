Ratings and reviews of Crabtree Dispensary
(2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
j........5
4 days ago
Great experience at Crabtree. Went through the drive thru and used the pay by bank feature. The online order was filled in 5 minutes and I drove up and drove off in less then 2 minutes. This is my new favorite shop. Convenience is King.
f........s
4 days ago
Knowledgeable budtenders, and extremely convenient customer experience with location right on University Blvd, big parking lot, and drive thru.