Lanedawg34 on May 11, 2017

I only shop here! Seriously they have the best staff, nice selection, and High quality products from the best farms in Washington. If you are looking for something specific this may be the shop you are looking for. I have been in over a dozen shops in the area and most are over priced or don't have what I am looking for. Just check it out its a great shop. I Have made believers and new customers out of all my friends.