I LOVE this shop. I vibe with all the employees. Prices are good and they have awesome deals everyday. It's a hole in the wall but by far the best pot shop in Tacoma! Love you guys!
4.6
10 reviews
I love Pot Zone Tacoma.. the people are experienced and super cool.. great in recommending strains if you don’t know what you want.. great prices and great people.. I only go to Pot Zone now
This is the only place to go. My son turned me on to this shop. Good quality and great deals.
Neat and tidy. Great staff. Good supply and competitive pricing. I recommend The Pot Zone to anybody that is in need of pain or. Depression relief.
Probably my favorite shop I've been to. Good selection. Always has a few strains I really love if nothing new entices me. Good prices. Wonderful staff too
I only shop here! Seriously they have the best staff, nice selection, and High quality products from the best farms in Washington. If you are looking for something specific this may be the shop you are looking for. I have been in over a dozen shops in the area and most are over priced or don't have what I am looking for. Just check it out its a great shop. I Have made believers and new customers out of all my friends.
friendly and customer service.
My regular stop. Super friendly staff that is knowledgeable all around. Good quality everything.
Good shop with large variety of good product and a great membership program. Will regularly visit this shop.
Best store on this side of the bridge. the store itself is a little odd but that doesn't matter.