Damani16 on July 13, 2019

What a wonderful staff. Really intelligent people I had a lot of questions about products and they were able to explain to me every thing I needed to know. They also have a lot of Great Strains on the shelf and a wide selection of edibles. If you have time go In And check this place out Highly recommended. 🤗‼️‼️‼️👏🔥🔥