Frequently Asked Questions
The most popular dispensaries in Denver are The Joint, High Level Health, and AMCH.
Yes, weed is legal in Denver for both recreational and medical purposes.
- Leafly.com shows there are 22 dispensaries in the Denver, CO metropolitan area.
- To attain a medical marijuana card in Denver, you must first go through your primary care doctor to see whether you have a qualifying condition. Once approved, you’ll be required to pay a one-time $25 fee for your card.
You can find medical marijuana doctors in Denver and suburbs like Broomfield and Lakewood.
- In Denver, both recreational and medical marijuana are legal. To purchase recreational marijuana, you must be 21 or older. To purchase medical marijuana, you must be 18 or older with a valid medical marijuana card.
- The only place to legally buy marijuana in Denver is at a licensed marijuana dispensary.
- Any adult age 21 or over can buy recreational marijuana in Denver. To buy medical marijuana, you have to be at least 18 years old or older and have a valid medical marijuana card.
- Yes, you can smoke weed in Denver as long as it’s done in a private residence. Smoking marijuana in public places is not allowed.
- A prescription from a doctor is not required to visit a recreational dispensary in Denver.
- Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card are allowed to go inside Denver dispensaries. Adults 18 and over with a valid medical marijuana card and valid identification card are allowed to go into medical dispensaries.
- Dispensaries in Denver, CO may choose to scan your ID with an electronic reader device.
- You can order from Denver dispensaries online with Leafly.com for in-store pickup.