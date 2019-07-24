Lil_kitten_93
Quick and fast, also they always answer all my questions and are very polite. Deals are great especially fridays 8 dollar preroll. Highly recommend this place.
Great dispensary, knowledgeable staff, reasonable pricing
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review! Remind us on your next visit and you'll get 10% off for your feedback!
I Love this place!!! always informative, ready and willing to help out patients, instead of just trying to make a dollar!!
Thank you so much! We try our best to keep everything as affordable as we can at the best quality we can! We appreciate so much you taking the time to leave a review! Remind us on your next visit and you'll get 10% off your purchase!
daily deals good quality friendly staff!
Thank you so much! We appreciate your business more than you know!
good conversation with the bud tenders and good location
Thank you so very much! We strive to make you feel like family when you come in while giving you the best and most affordable medicine and knowledge possible! Remind us on your next visit and you'll get 10% off for taking the time to leave a review!
I like evrything about this place! My favorite place to go! Always very helpful and have just what I need.
We love hearing that, thank you so very much! We want you to feel as comfortable as possible! Let us know on your next visit and you'll get 10% off your purchase for taking the time to leave a review!
Get place with great ppl
Thank you! We appreciate that and your business! Come in and get 10% off your next purchase for leaving a review!
I like the products and the convenience the people give. The quality is always excellent. It's by far my favorite place to go. Keep up the excellent service!!!
Thank you so incredibly much! We try our hardest to keep our patients happy! Remind us on your next visit and get 10% off your purchase for leaving a review!
It’s very convenient because it’s right down the road, but I’d go here anyways. They have HAPPY HOUR everyday & the loyalty points really add up over time. The budtenders always very detailed when describing a product to me.
<3 Love you Danielle <3
Friendly service. Could use more variety PPP I
Thank you so much for your kind words! We try to stay as stocked as possible but sometimes we run low and have a hard time getting more on the shelf. We just got 4 new strains in today! Come in and get 10% off your purchase for taking the time to leave a review!