roge91 on May 20, 2016

This is a really interesting club. If you are over legal age and you are a marihuanna user, you can start being part of the club and also try different strains and peoducts inside the club. The staff and even the stuff are really good. Really relaxing place with every thing on the club forming a good feeling atmosphere and a really nice aroma :) If you are into the legal especifications, you shuld try to write them and get invited to the club.