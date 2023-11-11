This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
"Where Comfort Blooms"
At Cultiva RX, comfort blooms in every room,
A sanctuary inviting, dispelling all gloom.
Though shoes may stay, the urge to connect is clear,
To the earth beneath, drawing near.
In this haven of ease, where vibes are so right,
Feel at home, bask in the light.
Cultiva RX beckons, come and see,
Where comfort and earth intertwine, so beautifully.