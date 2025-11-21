Welcome to Culture Canna Co, the first licensed dispensary in Steuben County and your home for elevated shopping in the heart of Corning’s historic Gaffer District. We are located right on Market Street, minutes from i86, making us an easy stop on your trip. We regularly serve guests from our neighboring New York counties including Chemung and Schuyler. We’re also a quick trip from the Pennsylvania line and proudly welcome visitors from nearby PA counties like Tioga and Bradford. Whether you are visiting the Corning Museum of Glass, working at Corning Inc, or just strolling downtown, we are easy to get to and even easier to enjoy. Our shelves are stocked with a wide mix of well known favorites like Ayrloom, Wyld, Fernway, MFNY, Camino, and Jaunty, plus smaller craft and community centered brands including Good Roots, Veteran’s Choice, Snobby Dankins, and plenty more. We take pride in offering variety, quality, and a little something for everyone. At Culture Canna Co., we believe in making every visit comfortable, welcoming, and genuinely helpful. Whether you are exploring products for the first time or you are a seasoned regular, our team is here to make sure you feel confident, informed, and taken care of. For the Culture, By The Culture.