From the moment I arrived the staff made shopping a pleasant & fruitful experience. The store layout is open & friendly, their program is rewarding & the staff are very knowledgeable about their extensive menu.
Super impressed with this place. It’s got a different vibe than another local place I really like, but I think that’s a good thing for the community. Staff is super pleasant, helpful, and not overbearing as some new shops can tend to be.
The company (formally known as Herbology) opened a location in a really convenient spot off Easton Road. It’s brand new, beautiful and the staff was awesome, especially Jess at the front desk and Sean in the back. They had an abundance of product (Agri-Kind Live Sauce carts ftw!) and the 15% first timer discount was a pleasant surprise. I’m making regular med runs there. Thanks!!