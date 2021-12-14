TLDR: Curaleaf Spring Hill. is a wonderful dispensary with a good selection of products at fair prices. I will be back. The dispensary is beautiful. It is one large, open room (you do not have to wait to be buzzed into the back like some other dispensaries). My father, who is not a patient, was welcome to come inside and look around as well (you must be with a legal patient). The colors are warm and welcoming. As you come in, you will see the display cases showcasing all the products. The budtenders greeted me immediately and were very nice and cheerful. I ordered online and was in and out in 5 min. The prices are on par with the other dispensaries here in Spring Hill. I went when they were having an AWESOME sale and got Strawberry cough vape pen and Citrus Farmer oil. I have never had either strain before so I thought I’d use the discount to try something new. I love them both! Their $h!t is FIRE! I also love the fact that it’s very close to home! I remember when “going to the dispensary” meant I had to drive 45 min to New Port Richey or Tampa. Now I have 6 great dispensaries within 20 min of me! At least one is always having a sale, so I get it for FAR less than what my former “connections” charged.