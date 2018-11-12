I live in State College and usually go there and I'm in and out in 10 mins tops. I bought an investment property here in Altoona and spent the last few weeks getting it ready for resale and had no option but to go to herbology. I had to fill out paperwork which only makes sense. I stood for 5-10 mins right inside the door while some guy talked the receptionist ear off (not your fault) before I even got the paperwork to fill out. But when I was done with the paperwork I sat there for 10-15 mins until a customer in the waiting room told me the the office guy usually comes and gets the clipboard and that I should probably take it to him. I took it to him and returned to the packed waiting room. I sat there for an hour or more as new customers come in and go and nobody knew I was in the waiting room. Finally when I was the only person left in the waiting room they asked me if I've been helped. I don't know where the disconnect was but i was on the verge of getting up and leaving. I could've almost went to State College and got what I needed and returned to my project before I was done there. From now on I'll make sure I get all my meds from State College because I can't waste that much time of my day. For some reason when I was finally able to leave, I went out to my vehicle and there was someone which I thought was an employee, taking pictures of all the license plates in your parking area. My whole experience was long, stressful, and weird. It was just an all around bad experience. I bought a good product but not worth the rat race. The waiting room was cramped and felt like sardines packed in there and was excessively loud. Not recommended unless it's your only option.