N........2
November 12, 2018
went today I now have these guys and staye college I as mom of a autistic 16 yr old could write paper we have been weaning the psych meds and he different kid even the violence is not what was his tourette's getting under control we need deregulate to class 2 so everyone can use this I told them thank you we are working with psychiatrist and medical marijuana and there's hope for my son
R........n
November 12, 2018
Location is the best part. This was the Grand Opening and I expected it to be crazy and hectic. It was. With PTSD and severe social anxiety it was a challenge to be in tight spaces with people talking loudly everywhere. Staff were really awesome, with a few glitches they overcame those issues while still helping out patients in a timely manner. I would feel more comfortable if I felt like the staff wanted to know more about me as a person though. Anyway, you guys rock Herbology.
D........e
December 12, 2018
great place with great ppl all their guys I've dealt with (and Kelly) are great and work hard to get it done ive seen them crowded and worked it out bravo Herbology Altoona
j........d
November 22, 2018
it is OK
K........s
January 26, 2019
First time at a dispensary and don't think I could have had a better experience. Corey was very knowledgeable and made perfect recommendations.
S........6
February 4, 2019
This dispensary is definitely a down to earth kind of vibe. The staff is absolutely awesome. You feel welcome the moment you walk into the front door. The lobby is well kept. And the inventory is generally pretty good.
r........e
November 12, 2018
Best dispensary I have visited. Very helpful staff especially Mike L.
S........e
January 31, 2019
This place offers a very personal touch. Staff is knowledgeable and always willing to take as much time as needed to answer any questions you have. Their loyalty point system is a nice added bonus that's played a role in keeping me coming back each and every time rather than visiting a larger dispensary to access a larger selection every once in a while.
S........7
November 19, 2018
Great place.
s........r
April 14, 2022
First time at CuraLeaf. Was not expecting to spend 30 minutes on a first time trip. Had to meet with an intake coordinator who advised they had to build my profile. Then proceeded to wait while several people would come and go. It was after about the 6th person, they said that they were still “building my profile”. When I finally was taken back, they said the wait was delayed due to the pharmacist having to build my profile and review the order. It just felt like the were regurgitating the same excuse. My prior experiences at other dispensaries, I have not such a prolonged trip to the dispensary. I do understand every company operates differently but I don’t know. My whole experience there just kind of rubbed me the wrong way.
9........m
March 30, 2019
I live in State College and usually go there and I'm in and out in 10 mins tops. I bought an investment property here in Altoona and spent the last few weeks getting it ready for resale and had no option but to go to herbology. I had to fill out paperwork which only makes sense. I stood for 5-10 mins right inside the door while some guy talked the receptionist ear off (not your fault) before I even got the paperwork to fill out. But when I was done with the paperwork I sat there for 10-15 mins until a customer in the waiting room told me the the office guy usually comes and gets the clipboard and that I should probably take it to him. I took it to him and returned to the packed waiting room. I sat there for an hour or more as new customers come in and go and nobody knew I was in the waiting room. Finally when I was the only person left in the waiting room they asked me if I've been helped. I don't know where the disconnect was but i was on the verge of getting up and leaving. I could've almost went to State College and got what I needed and returned to my project before I was done there. From now on I'll make sure I get all my meds from State College because I can't waste that much time of my day. For some reason when I was finally able to leave, I went out to my vehicle and there was someone which I thought was an employee, taking pictures of all the license plates in your parking area. My whole experience was long, stressful, and weird. It was just an all around bad experience. I bought a good product but not worth the rat race. The waiting room was cramped and felt like sardines packed in there and was excessively loud. Not recommended unless it's your only option.
m........n
March 6, 2019
Knowledgeable, friendly staff that make the visits easy. Wide range and evolving selection of products, Flower Fridays but the best asset is the Loyalty Rewards Program.
c........s
March 15, 2019
Only my second trip and I feel so much better - informed and with my body. Everyone is friendly and I really like how when I tell them what I am experiencing and what I need to function daily they explain more items to me. I get tired easy and some products make me sleep. They guided me to what I needed to help sleep without being groggy in the morning. Thanks!
M........s
December 27, 2019
The staff is great and it never takes long also they have a very nice online ordering that makes getting it fast and easy with little to no wait time I would recommend this place to everyone who can go their they have the best atmosphere and everyone comeing and going have a smile..............
B........e
April 27, 2020
Wonderful!
M........e
February 10, 2019
I just I want to thank Kelly for great service great personality down to earth and I love the loyalty points and since they opened up it's been a convenient shes awesome
C........e
March 15, 2019
This place has great staff and always new products on the menu. I love the online ordering, it always make things go so much quicker. I highly suggest Herbology to anyone looking for a go to dispensary.
r........7
February 1, 2019
The staff helps you with everything.Very friendly atmosphere.Kathy and mikey and all the staff will be a great fit for Altoona Pa.
T........3
January 26, 2019
Great staff... good product.
J........0
March 21, 2019
this place is awsome cory Seymour awsome dude good bud tender goes extra mile to help customers
m........3
June 29, 2019
Great People and great service. They always have great recommendations and all around knowledge of what they sale. Product is always amazing except Ilera needs to work on their trimming of buds. Get a lot of excess plant material that is not needed. Amazing overall
h........c
March 18, 2019
The staff are friendly and knowledgeable. They work as a team to create a comfortable atmosphere. Each member has taken the time to treat each customer with respect in regards to their preferences and needs. Keep up the good work!
b........6
March 18, 2019
AMAZING. Knowledge Customer Service and Product HANDS DOWN THE BEST!!
R........9
January 28, 2019
The staff at Herbology is welcoming and the product never disappoints!