First time at CuraLeaf. Was not expecting to spend 30 minutes on a first time trip. Had to meet with an intake coordinator who advised they had to build my profile. Then proceeded to wait while several people would come and go. It was after about the 6th person, they said that they were still “building my profile”. When I finally was taken back, they said the wait was delayed due to the pharmacist having to build my profile and review the order. It just felt like the were regurgitating the same excuse. My prior experiences at other dispensaries, I have not such a prolonged trip to the dispensary. I do understand every company operates differently but I don’t know. My whole experience there just kind of rubbed me the wrong way.