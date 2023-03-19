About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Altoona
Curaleaf Altoona Pennsylvania Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, and more offered by brands including Grassroots, Select, and Curaleaf. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. The Curaleaf Medical Dispensary in Altoona, PA, is conveniently located at 514 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., just a five-minute drive from Logan Towne Shopping Center and Park Hills Plaza. We have 3 convenient ways to shop. Walk-in, order online, pick up in-store, or order online and opt for curbside pick-up. Our Altoona Dispensary serves many local communities, including Tyrone, Bellwood, Roaring Spring, Martinsburg, and other towns in Blair County. Curaleaf Altoona provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything. For access to the best medical marijuana deals, visit one of our medical marijuana stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical marijuana needs.