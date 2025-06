If you need your ESA or Service dog to accompany you to this dispensary, do not forget the vest! The 4th employee I encountered directed me to remove my “dog” from the premises. I encountered three separate employees before making it to the waiting room. Which is exactly where my visit ended today because my ESA didn’t have his vest. Where is the continuity? Exactly zero of the first 3 employees I encountered (while entering) informed me my ESA was prohibited from the premises because he was not wearing his vest. I explained to employee #4 the that he was my service dog and I had forgotten his vest at home. I was horribly embarrassed from being questioned in front of other patients and employees about my ESA. Everyone could hear her questioning me. I was embarrassed to the point that I had an anxiety attack. I took my ESA to my car and, once I composed myself, I was able to download my dog’s Identification Card which includes his photo. I went back to show the employee my ESA’s Photographic Identification Card on my phone. This was still not sufficient. This card documents the dog’s name, breed, color, my name and also has his photograph. I have had my 5 pound ESA, Walter, in many other Herbology Dispensaries and he has always been warmly welcomed. I would recommend Brookville Herbology post a detailed notice on their door outlining their oddly specific regulations for bringing your ESA/Service dog inside the premises as a Photographic Identification Card is not enough for a patient to make it beyond the waiting room.