Destin, FL
Curaleaf Destin is dedicated to providing premium, safe, and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf, Grassroots, and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs.

34761 Emerald Parkway, Suite 02, Suite 02, Destin, FL
Call 850-659-7355
License MMTC-2015-0001
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

