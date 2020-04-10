DISPENSARY
S........7
April 10, 2020
I had a bad experience with an employee in the drive through the other day. I was very upset and wanted to speak to the manager but he was off that day. The manager Anthony ended up calling me, ON HIS DAY OFF, just to apologize and let me know that specific employee was from a different store and was a floater and ask me what he can do to make it right. He was so kind and took responsibility for the situation. He asked me to come back the following day and when I did he absolutely rectified the situation. Curaleaf has definitely earned my business back!
E........0
October 24, 2019
You need to know someone that works there to be able to obtain certain strains. Luckily on my first visit at this place they had everything on hand on your second visit upsetting they didn’t have what I got the first time , so I gave them my contact information for the purpose of buying the Strain that work best for my conditions. For the last month I had visited this place 3 times per week in the hopes of getting The Syringe of Afghan concentrated with no luck. Online order can’t even be done at this location due to not having this particular strain in stock , but they can’t let you know when it will be available either. What irritates me is that online shows they got it and they are out stock at the store every time. Lastly, you need to have someone that works there to be able to obtain what you really need. Sad that this place is not handled correctly for the health of the people that really depends on this medications. All great services are for those recreational friends of a friend that works there.
e........n
September 7, 2021
I thought scamming was exclusive for drug dealers but apparently its not out of reach for curaleaf east orlando. Ive been a medical patient for 2 years and have never had an issue with a dispensary until this experience. I bought a half gram cartridge and when I got to my vehicle i checked the products to make sure everything was there and noticed the more expensive cart I got was barely even a third of a gram. I went back they told me to leave it upright so it could settle out, and i did even though i knew that wouldnt work because i have common sense. I took it back later the same day and while I waited to be seen could hear them say this was the third time it had happened today. STILL they refused to exchange the item or give any sort of refund even though it was not a full product. Horrible manager, rude service and incomplete products. Scammed of $60
J........h
November 22, 2019
I've been to about a dozen dispensaries in the Orlando area and Curaleaf East is by far my favorite! Their flower, carts and concentrates are all excellent quality. They also have some tasty slim vapes for just $18! The staff is amazing. Everyone is super friendly, professional and will spend as much time as needed explaining products. Curators, Rachel and Jose have become 2 of my favorite people in the world! I'd like to steal them for my own agency. Also just met David who was super helpful, friendly and had great recommendations! Highly recommend this dispensary. You won't be dissapointed. It's become one of my top "happy places".
A........n
May 21, 2021
I visited today and it was great! I was seen right away with no wait, they had a decent selection and a variety of products. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable- Larry helped me and he was fantastic. I will definitely be back!
b........r
June 10, 2020
This is one of the highest quality dispensaries in Orlando. From the moment you walk in you get a very professional and clean vibe. The vapes here are among the highest quality, I definitely feel the strain effects better with these. The only negative is they are so popular they run out my favorite vapes and flower but I’ve learned to just buy extra when they get things in. The Pineapple Express vapes, Durban poison, and Apple jack have been my favs
G........2
August 1, 2019
Nice comfortable dispensary. The staff was helpful and informative. I’ll be back
N........9
September 12, 2022
Always Friendly, great options and always great flowers and prices.
S........s
June 9, 2021
I’ve been going to this Curaleaf location for a year now and this is my favorite dispensary by far. Great selection, nice staff, good loyalty program and rotating deals.
k........o
April 27, 2021
Everyone is always friendly and helpful. They have some of the best prices in orlando, and always have a pretty decent inventory. The flower quality is great too.
i........s
November 14, 2018
New store i got lucky enough to find located much closer than other stores. 1st time visiting great experience everyone was so nice. I had the items explained very well to me so that i made a good choice when purchasing. So far i tried the grand daddy purple cartridge which is 60% THC i must say the flavor is a little not to my liking not saying it tastes bad just not for me but the feeling was worth it. the cartridges work very well so far as i actually feel like i am inhaling versus some other companies i had to work for it. I also purchased the forbidden fruit 80% THC cartridge which i do enjoy the flavor of has a slight fruity overtone and the effects as well seem good so far. Now i just purchased so as far as duration i am not sure yet. But I will say my experience shopping was great and i am very happy so far with my purchases and will definitely make this a choice in future purchases .
D........2
June 18, 2019
This is my favorite dispensary by far. The staff takes an actual interest in me and how I'm doing, and try to help me make good choices for my situation. Thier system seems streamlined in that I seldom have to wait long or spend more than 10-15 minutes in the dispensary. Thier products are of a high standard and quality.
C........7
June 1, 2019
Great staff and products.
M........7
September 26, 2020
Quick service and Anthony always keeps me happy.
A........7
April 18, 2019
Love curaleaf relaxed set up. Awesome staff and awesome products. They will outgrow that tiny building though. Parking might get tough.
J........4
March 26, 2020
Love it great ppl not a long wait most of the time
P........2
February 18, 2019
Supper nice , always go out of the way to help, Del Great This is the Best Thanks m
R........a
December 1, 2018
Great staff and never a wait
N........9
April 4, 2020
Love this company & there willingness to help their patients. A big thank you to Sabrina who I order through on the phone who is always helpful & very knowledgeable
n........t
February 24, 2023
Great customer service but just terrible quality product. You basically are just paying for an inhalable headache.
j........9
June 9, 2021
great deals and good product
T........r
January 3, 2019
Amazing place, great product, friendly staff.
M........4
April 2, 2019
not a fan of the location, but the service and peoplevare on point! thanks for all your help again!
c........o
January 6, 2019
Good staff