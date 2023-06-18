I thought scamming was exclusive for drug dealers but apparently its not out of reach for curaleaf east orlando. Ive been a medical patient for 2 years and have never had an issue with a dispensary until this experience. I bought a half gram cartridge and when I got to my vehicle i checked the products to make sure everything was there and noticed the more expensive cart I got was barely even a third of a gram. I went back they told me to leave it upright so it could settle out, and i did even though i knew that wouldnt work because i have common sense. I took it back later the same day and while I waited to be seen could hear them say this was the third time it had happened today. STILL they refused to exchange the item or give any sort of refund even though it was not a full product. Horrible manager, rude service and incomplete products. Scammed of $60