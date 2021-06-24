Shop all dispensaries in Orlando, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
In Orlando, medical marijuana is legal but recreational marijuana is illegal.
- There are over 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in Orlando, Florida.
- Only medical marijuana is legal in Orlando.
- The only way to get legal medical marijuana in Orlando is to visit a licensed medical dispensary.
- Marijuana can be bought in Orlando through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- You do not need a prescription in order to visit an Orlando medical marijuana dispensary, but you do need a medical marijuana card.
- Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter dispensaries in Orlando.
- Dispensaries in Orlando, FL will scan your ID card either manually or electronically with a card reader.
- You can place an online order with your dispensary for in-store pick up on Leafly.com.