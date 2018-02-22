KikoShatter
Product was good quality, service was sub par. I addressed my issue, and the same thing happened on 2nd visit.
4.3
10 reviews
very professional, friendly, knowledgeable and accommodating.
I got my 10 % off this week plus double points Wednesday, next week 15 % off this is great points and each week bigger savings. Love FM curaleaf.
Lynette was wonderful. Very knowledgeable about all products and assisted me as to what would be the best product for my situation. The wait was about 20 minutes,and all products were in stock. Store was clean and a nice atmosphere to wait.
I've been a mm patient for almost a year, & I've been coming here mostly because of the Awesome quality and many choices of strains in the vape & flower department!! They have the best deals & prices also!! The staff are welcoming and 'real' & know their products!! Well done, Curaleaf!! Thanks & I look forward to my next visit with you!! 👍☺💖
Five stars for sure on product quality, the Lake of Fire and the LA Woman pre rolls were top notch medical quality, overall I had a great first time experience !
Service is always good here. I think the product ok, but they are middle of the road as more dispensaries open. Never had a problem with out of stock. You won't go wrong here, but as more players in the market, they need to up their game
This was my first time buying MM. I found the staff very attentive and prices very reasonable. If you accepted credit cards you'd be perfect. I however, am a very satisfied customer and will tell my friends how professional you are and courteousness of the staff.
I live 1.4 miles away from there competitor but usually drive 5 miles in the other direction to visit this location. Great clean and vibrant atmosphere, helpful people that are always happy to assist with my stupid questions.
Was not a very personable experience. The individual a check in asked for and ID then told us to take a seat. we waited in a very small room, standing room only. Once allowed in the main room you cant really review any products because they are in display cases at each register all of which appeared to be different so unless you want to invade the privacy of the individual checking out you are on your own. When it was our turn they called us let us know because we were first time patients we would get 50 off of 150 or more. the staffer circled a few things they thought we would like and let us know we could look up the information about the strains on leafly. My opinion is this is geared more towards recreational use and not medicinal. I felt like the object was to move people in and out as fast as possible.