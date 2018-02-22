T.H.C80 on May 22, 2019

Was not a very personable experience. The individual a check in asked for and ID then told us to take a seat. we waited in a very small room, standing room only. Once allowed in the main room you cant really review any products because they are in display cases at each register all of which appeared to be different so unless you want to invade the privacy of the individual checking out you are on your own. When it was our turn they called us let us know because we were first time patients we would get 50 off of 150 or more. the staffer circled a few things they thought we would like and let us know we could look up the information about the strains on leafly. My opinion is this is geared more towards recreational use and not medicinal. I felt like the object was to move people in and out as fast as possible.