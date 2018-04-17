Rmatt420 on September 27, 2019

What I don't like about curaleaf is I'm teased with all of these awesome strains listed on your own website as well as others but especially on curaleaf website says all these great strains and every time I try to pick one it doesn't even exist. I don't think that's cool at all and I don't think it's cool that you don't take a percentage of a flower. Except tomorrow will be 10% off but I should get 30% off because I have my SNAP benefits plus the 10%. What I don't like is non-stop games and messing with prices. And stop advertising stuff that you don't have or haven't had ever.