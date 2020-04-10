31 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$479
Deals
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
All Products
Flowermate - V5.0S Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flowermate Mini V5.0S Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Marley Natural - Small Rolling Tray
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Red)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Storz and Bickel - DIGIT Volcano w/ Easy Valve Starter Set
from Storz and Bickel
___
THC
___
CBD
$479each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Flowermate - V5.0S Pro Vaporizer
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Blue)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Black Friday - Black
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
(HYB) THC Tablets (H) 150mg/30ct
from Curaleaf
150mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only