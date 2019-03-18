wrathofkond on July 14, 2019

Was down and out with so much CS and stocking issues, I call these guys up on a whim and the NEXT day I had a whole Oz. Professional, kind, and friendly all around. Shout-out to them all, but go hit up Jay for some quality info :P Sometimes THC is lower than a forced sort of grow. But compared to Leafly profile that's is EXACTLY what the strain produces. Great cartridges too! My #1 source. Never disappoint, new patient discounts, deals,