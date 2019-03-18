352Sweets
The BEST!.. #1source! a VARIETY of Top Shelf flower. consistent Quality is superb. Entire staff are knowledgable, friendly, well ,just Awesome!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
8 reviews
The BEST!.. #1source! a VARIETY of Top Shelf flower. consistent Quality is superb. Entire staff are knowledgable, friendly, well ,just Awesome!
This place is awesome but the delivery team they have is what makes them stand out to any other place that I’ve tried yet... Thank you guys so much for making sure that I ALWAYS have my meds...!!!! Thank you Carmella,David,and Ozzy...!!! (Also thanks to the new person lol..)
Was down and out with so much CS and stocking issues, I call these guys up on a whim and the NEXT day I had a whole Oz. Professional, kind, and friendly all around. Shout-out to them all, but go hit up Jay for some quality info :P Sometimes THC is lower than a forced sort of grow. But compared to Leafly profile that's is EXACTLY what the strain produces. Great cartridges too! My #1 source. Never disappoint, new patient discounts, deals,
The store is clean, faces are friendly. Joel and Chondra were really nice and made me feel comfortable even though I get anxious around people. I still ended up spending more than I wanted to, but that was my fault for going back and forth. Make sure you double check your selections before you pay. I ended up getting three cartridges instead of just two that I settled on. Again, my fault for talking and causing confusion.
great friendly people
I have been here a few times and it is the best place I have been to so far! The staff is extremely knowledgeable and friendly. They do a great job being on point with the orders and making sure to recommend what works best for you! The manager is also the bomb.com absolutely adds a huge benefit to the atmosphere of the location. Will continue to go here often!
I order my curaleaf deliveries from here and they are the best always on time and communicate with you on when they will show up, to bad the flower is extremely overpriced.
I love this dispensary I have been there four times since it opened. I am so happy to finally have a decent dispensary in Gainesville. Easy access to it and the parking lot is big enough! Staff is knowledgeable and pleasant with an awesome store manager. And for once, a dispensary with decent stock. I look forward to what Curaleaf releases in the new few months!