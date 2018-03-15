Mariel0891
I Love this place
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
I Love this place
Very nice place and great employees but as for the flower...another story. First, not being able to see what you are getting until you are home is terrible. Second, the flower is hit or miss. It's either extremely weak and dry, (in my opinion the Blue Dream was about as reggie as you can get) or just decent flower Afgani (decent), nothing at this place blew my mind. Should be ashamed to sell a wack product at that high of price. They should sell is as 1g pre-rolls for $5 each or 2 for $5. This company along with a few others need a Quality Assurance department to prevent them from putting out s@$t!
I love coming here. this is by far my favorite dispensary. I rack up reward points fast and I am always getting my product fast. the staff is wonderful and always make me feel welcome.
great staff awesome products
Comfortable atmosphere and kind staff.
One time I had to leave because I had not brought enough money. When I returned seeing me, the lady at the check in window took me right over to counter to complete my order. Good job!
Staff is always upbeat and helpful. Always good vibes and the staff is very knowledgeable. Tera R. Was the asssociate that helped me and helped answer all my questions and made the drive out there worth it. The Lutz location is closer buy the lakeland store is worth the drive.
Really great Customer service I was shocked when I got a phone call with them checking in with me like I said great customer service
Amazing felt great vibes and very nice staff
Super friendly and welcoming staff. Had a prior issue with a cartridge; mentioned it to staff just in conversation and received a call from a RSM providing me with points for my troubles. Thank you so much Curaleaf LAKELAND!