YinzE420 on September 30, 2019

Very nice place and great employees but as for the flower...another story. First, not being able to see what you are getting until you are home is terrible. Second, the flower is hit or miss. It's either extremely weak and dry, (in my opinion the Blue Dream was about as reggie as you can get) or just decent flower Afgani (decent), nothing at this place blew my mind. Should be ashamed to sell a wack product at that high of price. They should sell is as 1g pre-rolls for $5 each or 2 for $5. This company along with a few others need a Quality Assurance department to prevent them from putting out s@$t!