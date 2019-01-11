40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
First Time Patient Discounts
Valid 11/1/2019
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
First Time Patient Discounts
Valid 11/1/2019
Visit a Curaleaf Dispensary near you and save big with our First-Time Patient Discounts* 1st Order: Get 25% OFF your entire order (no minimum purchase required) 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF every $100 spent 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase of $150 or more
*All three offers must be redeemed within a single 45-day period. Offers cannot be combined with other promotions or patient discounts. The First-Time Patient Discount is valid for patients who have not made a purchase at any Curaleaf location within the preceding one-year period. Effective date: November 1, 2019
All Products
THC Flower Taffie (TFF)-Hybrid-13% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Shatter White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Crumble Predator Pink (Pdp)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Shatter Predator Pink (Pdp)-Hybrid-1.0g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-13% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-18% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC Pre Rolls Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-18% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Vape Cartridge Purple Sunset (Psu)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Vape Cartridge Purple Sunset (Psu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$64each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Super Lemon Haze (Slh)-Sativa-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Cartridge Citradelic Sunset (Css)-Hybrid-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Trainwreck (Tw)-Sativa-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Curaleaf T-Shirt - Epilepsy Awareness T-Shirt
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Curaleaf Water Bottle - Green Top
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
Raw Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 1 1/4 (6 Cones/Pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$2each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CUR|Accessories||Curaleaf Smell Proof Bag|One Size-Black|
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
THC Capsule-Hybrid-10mg THC-30 Count
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$52each
In-store only
CBD Tincture-Natural-30mL 600mg CBD 25mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
THC Tablet-Hybrid-5mg THC-30 Count-150mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Natural-60mL-300mg CBD 300mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only