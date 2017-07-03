As a medical patient who helped make marijuana a legitimate product to sell legally I am not pleased with my recent experience at REEF. When purchasing some King Louis XIII The tender explained to me that I've earned a 6$ credit due to my purchases, that's cool, but when he rings up my purchase he doesn't bother to apply it..!? When I ask if he applied the credit he tells me no and says he can't apply it now. Then to add insult to injury he tells me he doesn't have any nickles so he can't give me the proper change. Saying he'd have to go get it and it's not that much so I didn't think you'd want it, Wtf? You are running a "legitimate" business right? If your till isn't properly stocked then do your job and have the right amounts on hand or go get it! Seriously questioning the integrity of this dispensary if this is the kind of business REEF condones. Shady, insulting and over all not cool. If I have to deal with that Budtender again REEF will not see my money!