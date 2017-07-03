DISPENSARY
Curaleaf - Las Vegas Strip (formerly Reef)
Las Vegas, NV
4.6(408 reviews)
408 Reviews of Curaleaf - Las Vegas Strip (formerly Reef)
4.6(408)
B........e
July 3, 2017
Reef no longer has Pt. Pricing, They're benefiting off of the hard work put in by MMJ patients. I expect they'll deny this post,but I'm making sure the community knows. Absolutely ridiculous.They don't care about the MMJ community what-soever...
X........n
August 28, 2017
Since weed became legal, have been to more than half a dozen locations.....never been back twice. Tried the Reef, checked the menu online, went to the dispensary, waited in a half hour line....nope.....ain't got that.......returned home.......still on DAMN MENU.......if you do not have the product take it off the FREAKIN menu........again..another shop I will NOT be making a second trip to.....
K........2
August 25, 2017
Love This Place Never went wrong with both locations I'm close to strip so it's very convenient for me. Hands down best deals in town.
B........7
August 2, 2017
Exactly what you're looking for. They have everything you need across the board and regardless if you're a recreational user or medical, the process of getting through the doors is very quick and organized. Budtenders are very friendly and come off as wanting to help/answer your questions, as opposed to you inconveniencing them. Very impressed.
d........2
July 27, 2017
Prices up and quality down. You're making money hand over fist but you chose to punish your loyal med card holding patients. It doesn't seem like you care about patients and that's a shame. I used to love coming here.. get it together Reef!
v........d
April 25, 2016
Awesome! I went here with my dad and they rushed just to get both of us in at the same time. Great herb!
b........0
May 5, 2018
Great place to go, if you want to pay $25 a gram for low grade mids that they slap the jungleboys name on. $18 a pre roll 😂😂😂🤣 I know this is Vegas but that robbery!!
A........4
July 21, 2017
Its cool, I wish taxes wasn't so high tho, and a better select strains. Other then that, the people was nice and friendly, next time give your buyers a sample lol, I kno y'all can do it, I saw y'all tell wiz, he can get how many pre rolls he want and it was free... Hey give to the poor like that lol
j........u
July 29, 2017
A nicecentral location that is open 24 hours period friendly staff and a full range of products.
t........r
August 12, 2017
It was the second weekend in July on a Saturday night so I was anticipating the process to take 30 minutes on the express side. Unfortunately, the dispensary had a shift change and service came to a halt for 30 minutes. The whole process took over an hour, but the pre-filled distillate tanks from Tryke were well priced. I purchased: straweberry cheese cake for $35/.5g and two other Tryke tanks that were $24.99/.5g. Three tanks with taxes came out to $125 for recreational. I will go back and hopefully they will have worked out some of the kinks. Great location/friendly staff/clean
O........s
November 28, 2017
As a medical patient who helped make marijuana a legitimate product to sell legally I am not pleased with my recent experience at REEF. When purchasing some King Louis XIII The tender explained to me that I've earned a 6$ credit due to my purchases, that's cool, but when he rings up my purchase he doesn't bother to apply it..!? When I ask if he applied the credit he tells me no and says he can't apply it now. Then to add insult to injury he tells me he doesn't have any nickles so he can't give me the proper change. Saying he'd have to go get it and it's not that much so I didn't think you'd want it, Wtf? You are running a "legitimate" business right? If your till isn't properly stocked then do your job and have the right amounts on hand or go get it! Seriously questioning the integrity of this dispensary if this is the kind of business REEF condones. Shady, insulting and over all not cool. If I have to deal with that Budtender again REEF will not see my money!
A........1
April 25, 2016
Best prices! Very good meds! Everybody needs to come here forsure! I would def recommend this place ! Keep it up Reef!
m........e
April 21, 2016
Not a good first time visit! I specifically went to get a few of the $25 1/8's they had advertised on leafly. Upon arrival, I asked to see the $25 strains and the budtender told me they only had 2 strains at that price despite me showing the budtender the prices on leafly. they had no interest in doing the right thing and selling to me at the advertised price. Classic bait and switch. Nice looking dispensary.
K........3
December 29, 2017
I’m legitimately pissed off at this place. My husband and I came from out of town, stopped to get some green and should have never went in. Seriously this place is a joke. We are here December 28th and got weed harvested on January 1st JANUARY!!! A year?!?! I’m so angry! I’m so angry they sold us 12 month old weed, for full price, with no disclosure. Bull shit. It was terrible and not worth a dime. I will never go back here. I read the reviews and should have listened to allll the ones who said to avoid it. Uber disappointed
S........z
August 2, 2017
Great place, GREAT collection! Incredible (*edible's) Variety. The staff were GREAT!!! Even the Security were coOL! Thanks for the experience guys/gals! (**-Had to rhyme...felt rite. And 110% TRUE.**) #REEF
C........2
April 18, 2016
Honestly love how it's the Apple Store of weed ! Great prices, the 25$ eighths from the hashtag wall are pretty amazing ! The exotic line from Berner is beyond fire ! The bud tenders are great at what they do and very helpful of coarse ! And so far I've been there 3 days in a row, I always come back for more ! And them Hemp2o is amazing !
F........R
April 15, 2016
Needs work on their organization. Everybidy is running around with their heads cut off like chickens. Almost lost my ID but it was a miscommunication within their staff. Not a good 1st time.
Q........t
August 11, 2017
Great service, great selection !!!
h........s
July 14, 2017
Great budtenders, took the time to show me various strains, can smell and look through the magnified glass jars. Best part is that they grow on site and with the new laws, won't run out of stock like the other places that are just storefronts. I was pretty happy with my purchase, a little more than what I wanted to pay, but location, location, location for those on the strip. Line was a little long at 2pm, took over 30 minutes just to get to the budtender (you can go straight to the cashier if you know what you want), but totally worth the wait. I would go back out just to try out the rest of their strains. It's a little more crowded and warehouse feeling than the other shops, but would still return.
S........s
June 1, 2016
I love how they grow the bud their it is an amazing atmosphere smelling it outs and all. The staff was cool nothing wrong there. When i went to look at the flowers i noticed there was 2 kinds on one side and 6-7 on the other side of the table. The 2 side was their "premium" other side was normal. Wish they had more strains they smelled decent in the jars just like hey after i bought. I have 13 different kinds of buds from all the shops in town and am avoiding the 4 kinds i bought from them. Cant wait till they get their better buds! Low thc bad smell smokes decent.
m........4
May 12, 2016
Awesome Place. Great staff, great deals, and they treated me so well and I'm definitely coming back
j........e
April 23, 2016
Staff was amazing and the scenery was amazing!! Friendly environment and decent prices!! Definetly coming back!
s........1
May 2, 2016
Dope ass spot love it so far #Heellooo #Floater
t........k
May 3, 2016
This place is legit! Great staff, and even better meds. Huge selection so its easy to try something new each visit. Would highly recommend!