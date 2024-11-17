Curaleaf Las Vegas Strip (Fomerly Reef). Rooted just blocks from the famous Vegas Strip, our Curaleaf Nevada location makes it easier than ever to enhance your Vegas experience. Curaleaf is a one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs, offering a curated selection of premium, safe, and reliable products for both medical and recreational use. Explore our extensive selection of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and more, featuring industry-leading brands like Select, Grassroots, Find, Jams & more. We prioritize quality, ensuring all products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. Visit our Las Vegas dispensary to discover the best deals on cannabis or conveniently pre-order online for a quick and easy pick-up. Getting Here: We're conveniently located just off I-15 steps from the strip. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.