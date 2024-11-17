Curaleaf - Las Vegas Strip (formerly Reef)
Curaleaf Las Vegas Strip (Fomerly Reef). Rooted just blocks from the famous Vegas Strip, our Curaleaf Nevada location makes it easier than ever to enhance your Vegas experience. Curaleaf is a one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs, offering a curated selection of premium, safe, and reliable products for both medical and recreational use. Explore our extensive selection of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates, and more, featuring industry-leading brands like Select, Grassroots, Find, Jams & more. We prioritize quality, ensuring all products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. Visit our Las Vegas dispensary to discover the best deals on cannabis or conveniently pre-order online for a quick and easy pick-up. Getting Here: We're conveniently located just off I-15 steps from the strip. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.