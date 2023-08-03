The only dispensary I’ve ever used since getting my medical marijuana license 2 1/2 years ago. They have a large menu with the wide range products including flowers tinctures pre-rolls and just about any other form of flour or THC. Excellent service really nice atmosphere and very helpful and friendly staff. You can Peru’s their menu pre-order and pick up Ready when you arrive!!! Overall I’ve had nothing but good experiences here. It’s the ONLY dispensary I have used, respectively. Close convenient and good prices.