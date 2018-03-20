TPA845
It’s a little far from where I live but the products and prices were worth the ride.
Thank you so much for recommending Curaleaf Hudson Valley! We’re on a mission to provide the highest quality medicine at the most affordable prices in New York. We really sympathize with the distance you must travel to the dispensary and appreciate you going the extra mile. Please show this note to your dispensary associate during your next purchase for an extra THANKS from us. If you have any questions, please call us at 845-762-0110. We’re here for you!