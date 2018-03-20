jbuonfiglio on March 8, 2019

As a new medical cannabis patient, I had a LOT of questions. Brett spent about an hour and a half patiently educating me and addressing all of my concerns. I am so grateful for his kindness and understanding and for all of the valuable information he provided. Great facility and staff. Senior discount, too! One note: if you put their address into your GPS, you will end up in the wrong place... it is a mystery why this is so. Put in the address for the Alexis Diner in Newburgh, and you'll end up in the right place!!