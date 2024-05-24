Curaleaf - North Biscayne
Curaleaf - North Biscayne
dispensary
Medical

Curaleaf - North Biscayne

North Miami Beach, FL
919.7 miles away

Shop on Curaleaf - North Biscayne's website

This menu is not available for ordering through Leafly due to local laws, but don't sweat it!

You can view Curaleaf - North Biscayne's menu on their website.

order online
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
178 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - North Biscayne

Curaleaf North Biscayne Dispensary is Now Open and dedicated to providing premium, safe, and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf, Grassroots, and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2250 NE 163rd St. Suite 1, North Miami Beach, FL
Send a message
Call 786-743-0005
Visit website
License MMTC-2015-0001
Medical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Photos of Curaleaf - North Biscayne

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Curaleaf - North Biscayne