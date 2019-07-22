Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The best place for medical help and wellness
Love the people so Samoans understanding
Talamax2
on September 16, 2019
Great place to go! Friendliest staff ever. Customer service was amazing and Amber couldn’t of been more kind. Everyone was very eager to help with any questions I had. The place was super clean and very nice! Would definitely recommend!
mhg2
on September 2, 2019
Amazing staff! My first time at this location. They have plenty of products and staff gets you IN and OUT quickly! Awesome first time discounts. I especially loved their digital menu, making it easy to see what was available.