DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Curaleaf - St. Augustine
In-store purchasing only
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - St. Augustine
See all locations
Curaleaf Cannabis Dispensary St. Augustine is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD and THC offerings include smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
120 North Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 8:30pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
Photos of Curaleaf - St. Augustine
Promotions at Curaleaf - St. Augustine
Updates from Curaleaf - St. Augustine
0 Reviews of Curaleaf - St. Augustine
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.