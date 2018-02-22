Follow
Curaleaf - St Petersburg
727-369-9019
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
First Time Patient Discount
1st Order: Get 25% OFF Your Purchase 2nd Order: Get $25 OFF Every $100 3rd Order: Get $25 OFF your purchase (Minimum $150 Purchase Required)
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
Veterans Discount
We honor those who serve! 20% off entire order.
Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.
Pediatric Patients Discount
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Senior Citizen Discount
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
Must be 65 or older. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.