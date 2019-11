tdemotillo on November 19, 2019

This is by far the best dispensary I’ve been to. I was actually called yesterday because my birthday was last week by the manager to let me know if I came in by the end of the month I would receive $15 off my purchase no one has ever taken the time to call the customers to let them know this information. I appreciate it very much the staff there is so friendly very knowledgeable they make you feel right at ease. And very knowledgeable about the products. Thank you Kailey You’re amazing they make you feel like family it’s a pleasure going there thank you all for doing such a great job. And you guys go way above and customer service kudos to you all. Tamara Demotillo