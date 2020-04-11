36 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$274
Deals
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
All Products
THC Flower Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-15% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower White Widow (WW)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Flower Strawberry Diesel (Swd)-Hybrid-21% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.5each
In-store only
THC Flower Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll White Widow (Ww)-Hybrid-18% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Orange Blossom Triangle Kush (OBTK)-Hybrid-17% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen Grape Ape (Ga)-Indica-75% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
THC Vape Pen Grapefruit OG (Grf)-Sativa-70% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Cartridge Citradelic Sunset (Css)-Hybrid-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Aerospaced 4-Piece Grinder (Gun Metal Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - White Adjustable (White Clam)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Grenco Science - G PEN Pro (Black)
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$53each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - Adjustable Button Activated
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Raw Natural Unrefined 1 1/4 (50 papers/pack)
from RAW
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
CBD Tincture-Natural-30mL 600mg CBD 25mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
THC Tincture-Natural-60mL-300mg CBD 300mg THC
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
THC Tablet-Hybrid-5mg THC-30 Count-150mg THC
from Curaleaf
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only