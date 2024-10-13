Curaleaf - Tallahassee TN st.
Curaleaf - Tallahassee TN st.

Tallahassee, FL
709.1 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
266 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Curaleaf - Tallahassee TN st.

Curaleaf Tallahassee West TN street Dispensary is Now Open Curaleaf Tallahassee West Tennessee Street Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical marijuana products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings including smokable flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards for our patients. Our medically precise extraction and purification methods elevate our marijuana program to the next level. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs. New Patients get 3 discounts for their first 3 visits! - First Visit: get 60% off + $5 in loyalty points - Second visit: get 50% off + $5 in loyalty points - Third visit: get a free product (up to $30 value) when you spend $70 or more. Everyday Deals: NEW - Patient Discounts: Renew your Med Card: Get 60% Off + $5 in Loyalty points Refer A Friend and you'll both get a discount! Some Restrictions Apply - Visit our website for more deals.

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 13
2121 West Tennessee Street, Unit 10, Tallahassee, FL
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
8am - 8:30pm

