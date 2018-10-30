Follow
Curaleaf - Tallahassee
850-848-4768
Free Delivery
Receive free delivery on all your orders.
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
Senior Citizens Discount
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Age 65 and up
Veterans Discount
We honor those who serve! 20% off entire order.
Proof of service required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Pediatric Patients Discount
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must be under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.
Industry Discount 15% OFF
Curaleaf is proud to offer an Industry Discount for all of those who work in the medical cannabis industry.
Must show proof of employment such as a business card or ID.