Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
THC Pre Roll Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-13% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-19% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC Pre Roll Predator Pink (Pdp)-Hybrid-15% THC-0.035oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$13each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Purple Sunset (PSU)-Indica-18% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC VCP Pre Rolls Taffie (Tff)-Hybrid-12% THC-0.071oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
THC Flower Grape Diamonds (Gdm)-Hybrid-19% THC-0.125oz
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Super Lemon Haze (Slh)-Sativa-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Live Resin Vape Cartridge Purple Sunset (Psu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$64each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge King Louis XIII (Kng)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Purple Punch (Ppu)-Indica-85% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$51each
In-store only
THC Vape Cartridge Berry White (Bw)-Indica-80% THC-0.5g
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
THC Topical Balm-Hybrid-10mg THC/0.25tsp-30g(300mg THC)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (GRAPHITE)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
FreshStor - Small CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
DaVinci-MIQRO Vaporizer (ONYX)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Black)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Ardent - Nova Decarboxylator
from Ardent Nova
___
THC
___
CBD
$189each
In-store only
Marley Natural - Small Rolling Tray
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Silver)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
Yocan Evolve D Kit - (Black)
from Yocan®
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
FreshStor - Medium CVault Container
from CVault
___
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova LXE Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Curaleaf Battery - White Adjustable (White Clam)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Black Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Banana Brothers - Otto Grinder
from Banana Brother
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Arizer - Extreme Q Vaporizer
from Arizer
___
THC
___
CBD
$199each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Gun Metal)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Platinum
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
DaVinci - iQ Vaporizer (Stealth Black)
from DaVinci
___
THC
___
CBD
$274each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Silver Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 2 (v2) - Charcoal
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Combie Classic Grinder
from Combie Engineering®
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Pax Labs - Pax 3 Complete Kit (Rose Gold Matte)
from PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Rose Gold)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Aeropsaced 4-Piece Grinder (Natural-Silver)
from Aerospaced
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Silver)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Blue)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Red)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flowermate - Hybrid X Vaporizer (Black)
from Curaleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Grenco Science - Nova Vaporizer
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$34each
In-store only
