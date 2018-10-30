sherryb70
Tiffany was great helped me with discount and they always have good deals going on to help the customers out. The only dispensary I go to they are all always very knowledgeable and good customer service love them!
4.3
10 reviews
I haven't been to the dispensary, I've only had deliveries. The products are great! Vape cartridges are packed full and are long-lasting. I haven't had any leak either. The product itself is superb and the quality has been consistent. The first batch of flower I bought (White Widow) was a tad disappointing, but everything since then has been top-shelf. They deliver for free and I'm about 2.5 hrs. away from their location. I'm really glad that I gave this place a look because literally no one told me about them.
Products are great. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
Ryan was very knowledgeable and friendly. He went above and beyond to answer my questions. The shop was clean and comfortable. My favorite so far.
Store was very impressive however there was a older male with slick black hair who seemed to have anger issues and appeared to be frustrated and overwhelmed by only 2 patients inside the store. The guy made me feel very uncomfortable and horrible at customer service
Undependable.
After voicing my opinion to the company on May 1st about their overnight price hike. I was first met with the response that I must have been confused, that it was just an "introductory price"... Then got a second response that if enough people spoke up they would consider correcting their mistake. I have been patient but I still don't see any indication that they are going to change their price gouging ways. 🤷
So friendly and knowledgeable
Friendly and helpful staff that made me feel welcomed and appreciated!
Nice friendly staff. No tipping allowed unlike other dispensaries. Free delivery no minimum order required.