Gulf-Coast-Ethan on August 15, 2019

I haven't been to the dispensary, I've only had deliveries. The products are great! Vape cartridges are packed full and are long-lasting. I haven't had any leak either. The product itself is superb and the quality has been consistent. The first batch of flower I bought (White Widow) was a tad disappointing, but everything since then has been top-shelf. They deliver for free and I'm about 2.5 hrs. away from their location. I'm really glad that I gave this place a look because literally no one told me about them.