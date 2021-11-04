Every time I leave a Curaleaf location in PA I am completely satisfied with not only my purchases but also my experience. The staff is super attentive and learned on the topic of cannabis as medicine. They recommend based on symptom relief and suggest options holding an array of cannabinoids and terpenes that will cater to specific alleviation requests. In addition to this- there is always an offering of a percentage off. Shout out to Brendan, John, and Laura in Wayne for the solid suggestions and all-around loving energy! Love, Rosa ParksideMMJ