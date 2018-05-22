pms2773
Very crowded but the staff is friendly and helpful. Some good products but still learning what is the best for myself. The only real complaint is the packaging info and the lack of information update on the site.
4.0
10 reviews
This is the only dispensary I frequent, but only because it’s so close to my house. Everything here is so hit or miss: customer service, flower quality, accessories, the check out wait. One day I’ll go and be in and out in 5 minutes. The next time, I’ll be there 30+ minutes. They do offer sales and promotions, which I appreciate, as well as rewards. Not terrible but not great.
I love the staff and the staff loves me, they remember my name and I remember theirs It’s a warm facility like Cheers. Where everybody knows your name. I would recommend this place to anyone that is new to NJMMP
Very primitive flower has been shaken on a silkscreen 2 depleted as much kief as poss oil is only 70 percent no higher no lower packaging comes without name of product so if you don't pay attention you're going to forget what you're smoking coming from a medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania I'm shocked to see that there is no concentrates such as wax shatter Etc very primitive program in the Garden State
I am extremely disgusted with how I'm treated on online ordering. Twice now I have made an order..order was received and then confirm to pick only to be on my way next day and received a text my order is cancelled. First this company is accused of misleading patients about their CBD..I am a proud member of several veterans groups and I promise to my dying breath..I will do everything I can to have transportation arranged to take all I can fit to the other dispensary. Curaleaf in NJ doesn't deserve a dime of our money.
I am a local nearby to this dispensary and the budtenders are great quality people (very little education on bud) but they still are good people can't knock them for that. The quality of cannabis recently has been very impressive like the LA Kush Cake. The service is fast depending on who is behind the counter (EXPRESS LANE RECOMMENDED). Only downside to cannabis is the Terpenes on Curaleaf cannabis is very low they need to up there terps because it all smells like hay (other then a few strains).
I’ve been there numerous times and the people are always very nice and product is perfect! Thanks Curaleaf!
Great
curaleaf Nj is not for the patience only profit.. I'm visually impaired and was refuse a 25% discount I spent money for four weeks to earn due to not having my discount card yet they see I've been coming every week in the system.. I cant see my own face in a mirror let alone a business card with hand writing.. I'll never spend another one of my disable dollars in this facility. I feel taken advantages of and misled.. I witness another patient give his full discount without a card.. this was all a scam to get people to frequent more often even a blind man can see the scam Mr. Brown
Needs variety... like lucky charms that help w ADHD very well or Harley Quinn... for lower THC that Many of us need for daytime... it seems to be gathered around night THC, but some looking to treat medical day need other options...