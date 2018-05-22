Stonekold420 on September 25, 2019

I am extremely disgusted with how I'm treated on online ordering. Twice now I have made an order..order was received and then confirm to pick only to be on my way next day and received a text my order is cancelled. First this company is accused of misleading patients about their CBD..I am a proud member of several veterans groups and I promise to my dying breath..I will do everything I can to have transportation arranged to take all I can fit to the other dispensary. Curaleaf in NJ doesn't deserve a dime of our money.