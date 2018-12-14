Follow
Curaleaf - Lutz
813-803-8188
Compassionate Care Discount
Recipients of financial assistance get 20% OFF their purchases.
Patient must prove they are recipients of approved financial assistance programs. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. If you have any questions, please contact us at 877-303-0741
Senior Citizens Discount
Patients 65 or older receive a 10% discount on their orders.
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Age 65 and up
Veterans Discount
We honor those who serve! 20% OFF entire order.
Proof of service required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients receive $50 OFF $150 or more on their first order!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts
Pediatric Patients Discount
Patients under 18 years of age receive a 40% discount.
Must be under 18 to qualify. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Industry Discount
We love meeting new people in the industry! Patients who work in the Florida medical marijuana industry will receive 15% OFF their entire order.
Proof of working in the industry is required. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
Free Delivery
Receive free delivery on all your orders.
Double Rewards Wednesday!
Get Curaleaf Double Rewards points with every purchase you make in-store only on Wednesdays.
Only valid for In-store purchases. Double Rewards Points are only available every week on Wednesday.