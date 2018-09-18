EpicLarge on May 23, 2019

am a very patient man and am in no way a complainer but this one takes the Cake (pun intended). I stopped by here this afternoon. I have spent well over a thousand bucks here in the past 2 months to be told I have no reward points. I tought it was odd that the system was ALWAYS "down." when I purchased here. Red Flag 1!! So for the 2nd time I have received the wrong product. I asked for Sunrock shatter and received actual Sunrock Meritage which was cool cause I learned about true sunrocks. But this time not so much. I specifically asked for Wedding Cake shatter and got home to Galactic Jack in my bag and on my receipt. Get ur head outta ur rear. I will never step foot in this Joke of a dispensary again. thanks for nothing. how would u feel if ur doc filled the wrong script for u? Tragic that this place is falling apart. What a waste of time and money. never again curaleaf, never again. I am probably going to stop buying curaleaf product all together. What a shame...