emunah
I visited today, and was delightfully surprised by the improvement: the staff was super-friendly, efficient procedures kept the wait times short, there was a nice selection of balanced CBD/THC products, and the sale prices (such as 2 for 1 deals on Rhythm and Curaleaf cartridges and disposables, including the highly flavorable and economical Curaleaf slims) are unbeatable. Couple that with ample parking and acceptance of CanPay debit for non-cash transactions, and you have a dispensary that appears to be on the rise. Tip: ask to be placed on their daily text messaging list, which regularly features great unadvertised bargains and discounts.
Thank you for your review. We strive to bring new deals and new/more products to our customers so they can get the products they need. We are glad that you are able to find convenience in the services we offer and look forward to serving you in the future.