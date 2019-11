Amazing staff that goes the distance in providing helpful, compassionate service. The products are fantastic and do as described. Curaleaf Plattsburgh is a vital part of healthcare in upstate NY.

Dispensary said:

Thank you so much! We really appreciate your fantastic recommendation for Curaleaf Plattsburgh. We're on a mission to go the distance for you and all of our patients and are continually striving to expand access to high quality medicines at affordable prices with the kindest, most informative patient care to so many in need of relief across the North Country. Thank you for trusting us with your heath. Everyone at Curaleaf is dedicated to your wellness, and we'll be reaching out to you soon to hear how you're feeling. If you have any questions, please stop by the dispensary or give us a call at 518-930-4340. We're here for you!