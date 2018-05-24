I have been to multiple dispensaries in NYC and this is by-far the best. Aside from the cost, the employees are always kind, helpful, and have a smile. It is a calming and friendly environment. I've recommended this store multiple times, including to my doctor who prescribed me.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for recommending Curaleaf Queens! We’re so glad you found us after visiting multiple dispensaries in NYC, and we’re very grateful to you for sharing the cheer with your community – including to your doctor! Providing high quality medicine with the best patient care at affordable prices is what we’re here for, and we absolutely hear you about the cost of medicine. Please show your dispensary associate this message during your next purchase for an extra THANK YOU from us. If you have any questions about what’s on special, please give us a call at 646-968-2872. See you soon!