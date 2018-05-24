Linisblessed
the place was easy to get to and from also the quality of the product was 👌🔥🔥
Great customer service. Take their time to educate the customer. Very clean!
Many thanks for your great recommendation for Curaleaf Queens! The entire Curaleaf team is dedicated to caring for you with high quality medicine at affordable prices. If you ever have any questions, we welcome you to visit us or give us a call at 646-968-2872. Be well!
I have been to multiple dispensaries in NYC and this is by-far the best. Aside from the cost, the employees are always kind, helpful, and have a smile. It is a calming and friendly environment. I've recommended this store multiple times, including to my doctor who prescribed me.
Thank you for recommending Curaleaf Queens! We’re so glad you found us after visiting multiple dispensaries in NYC, and we’re very grateful to you for sharing the cheer with your community – including to your doctor! Providing high quality medicine with the best patient care at affordable prices is what we’re here for, and we absolutely hear you about the cost of medicine. Please show your dispensary associate this message during your next purchase for an extra THANK YOU from us. If you have any questions about what’s on special, please give us a call at 646-968-2872. See you soon!
Best in quality best in price best in service
Your five-star review of Curaleaf Queens is the BEST – thank you! We’re on a mission to provide high quality medicine with the most affordable prices and greatest service in New York. If you have any questions, please come by the dispensary or give us a call at 646-968-2872. Wishing you well!
First time visiting a dispensary, very positive experience. Staff was helpful and knowledgable. Good selection of products, coupons and sales kept the prices reasonable. Vape pens are cheaper than buying on the street and you're getting a better quality SAFE product. Looking forward to next visit.
Thank you so much for sharing your experience at Curaleaf Queens – and we echo your recommendation to only buy regulated, tested products for your own safety. Thank you for getting the word out to your community about Curaleaf’s reasonable prices and quality products. If you have any questions about your medicines, please come by the dispensary or give us a call at 646-968-2872. See you soon!
Robert is wonderful! He always gives good advice, and the rewards are great! Give the man a raise!
Thank you so much for your wonderful recommendation for Curaleaf Queens! So glad Robert’s care and the loyalty rewards brighten your visits. We'll be reaching out to you soon to hear how you're feeling. If you have any questions about your medicine, please come by the dispensary or give us a call at 646-968-2872. See you soon!
I love this dispensary I love their prices I love their selection and I love the staff always helpful always a fast and easy experience and first time patients receive 30% with coupon code HELLOCURALEAFTR hurry for that deal it ends with the new year.
Thank you so much for your recommendation for Curaleaf Queens! We're here for you - every step of the way – to provide helpful and fast patient care. Thanks for sharing the love and the new patient specials we’re running through end of the year! If you’re out and about this weekend, hope you’ll join us for Patient Appreciation Days (9/21-22/19). If you have any questions about your medicine, please come by the dispensary or give us a call at (646) 968-2872. See you soon!
The people were kind, and helpful. I just wish there were more options to choose from as far as concentrate flavors.
Thank you for sharing your experience at Curaleaf Queens! We’re so glad you feel well cared; everyone is dedicated to providing kind and helpful care. And we definitely hear you about wanting more product options. Please stay in touch! We’re bringing out new products regularly – including Cura-Chews, a chewable tablet form in cherry, lemon, and orange flavors. Come by the dispensary or give us a call at (646) 968-2872. Looking forward to welcoming you back!
Very friendly and professional
Thank you so much! Your recommendation for Curaleaf Queens has us seeing stars. Thanks for sharing your experience – we’re all dedicated to your wellness and committed to providing friendly and professional patient care for you. If you have any questions about your medicine please come by the dispensary or give us a call at 646-968-2872. See you soon!
Finally, a real dispensary for real people in NY. Hands-down the best value. With points and discounts, the prices are quite affordable. The quality is also stellar- Curacann brings a lot of experience, not to mention the expertise of Select brand oils.
Thank you so much! Your recommendation for Curaleaf Queens has us seeing stars. We're on a mission to provide high quality medicine at affordable prices with the best patient care - so being your go-to dispensary for value is hands-down the greatest. If you have any questions about your medicine or the new products we're dispensing this summer, please come by the dispensary or give us a call at (646) 968-2872. See you soon!